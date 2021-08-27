Russia’s foreign exchange reserves increase by $1.8 billion in one week
Forex reserves totaled $595.6 billion compared to $593.8 billion a week earlier.
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets consisting of monetary gold, foreign currencies and Special Drawing Rights, which are at the disposal of the Central Bank of Russia and the government.Also on rt.com Russian economy ‘practically restored’ to pre-pandemic level – President Putin
The latest growth is reportedly attributed to the planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market re-assessment.
In 2020, the country’s gold and foreign currency holdings grew by 7.5% and totaled $595.8 billion as of January 1, 2021. At the end of May, they reached an all-time high of $605.9 billion.
