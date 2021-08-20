Ever Given trying to sail through Suez Canal AGAIN without getting stuck

The ‘Ever Given’ container ship, which became wedged in the Suez Canal in March and blocked global cargo traffic for six days, will once again try its luck on Friday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) reported.

“The container vessel is preparing to cross the waterway from north to south,” the SCA told TASS news agency. The ship is on its way back from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where it arrived in late July.

“The container vessel is to call on Port Said tonight. The pass will start early morning. Extra security measures will be taken while escorting the ship,” TASS sources claim.

The security measures include two tugboats that will accompany the vessel when navigating the canal. The passage usually takes 10 to 12 hours.

In March this year, the ‘Ever Given’ got stuck in the southern leg of the Suez Canal when strong winds pushed it sideways, lodging its bow and stern diagonally across the waterway. The 400-meter-long vessel blocked traffic and delayed 12% of global shipping for six days. Some 400 cargo vessels set to pass through the waterway were delayed during that time, forming a queue that almost reached India.

Upon its recovery, the ‘Ever Given’ was held up by the SCA for three months over a dispute about the level of compensation for the disruption caused to trade, with the canal authority requesting $900 million. Insurers and owners argued the fee was “extraordinarily large.” After an undisclosed settlement was reached, the SCA released the ‘Ever Given’ in July.

