Ever Given finally sets sail three months after causing global chaos by blocking Suez Canal

The Ever Given, which caused international chaos when it became wedged in the Suez Canal for six days in March, has finally left the waterway, after the vessel’s owners reached a compensation agreement with the canal’s authority.

The container ship had been impounded by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) after it was reflected on March 29 over a dispute about the level of compensation demanded for the disruption caused to trade, with the SCA requesting $900 million. The fee was to cover the cost of the salvage operation, damage to the canal and losses caused by the blockage.

Shoei Kisen insurers had rejected that fee, claiming it is an “extraordinarily large” charge for the incident, with SCA later reducing their claim to $550 million.

After an undisclosed settlement was reached between the SCA, insurers and owners, it was announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday, with a televised ceremony taking place to mark the vessel weighing anchor.

The container ship got blocked in the canal after strong winds pushed it sideways, lodging its bow and stern diagonally across the waterway. Initially Egyptian authorities had stated that it was caused by “technical or human errors” while it was being guided through the passage.

The 400m-long Ever Given has been waiting to leave Port Said for Rotterdam for the past three months, with the vessel still holding 18,300 containers, valued at a total figure of around $775 million, that are set for a final destination of the UK port of Felixstowe. Items on board are believed to include computer equipment, furniture and items for smaller UK-based companies.

