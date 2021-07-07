 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ever Given finally sets sail three months after causing global chaos by blocking Suez Canal

7 Jul, 2021 12:18
Get short URL
Ever Given finally sets sail three months after causing global chaos by blocking Suez Canal
Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail to leave through Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. © REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Ever Given, which caused international chaos when it became wedged in the Suez Canal for six days in March, has finally left the waterway, after the vessel’s owners reached a compensation agreement with the canal’s authority.

The container ship had been impounded by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) after it was reflected on March 29 over a dispute about the level of compensation demanded for the disruption caused to trade, with the SCA requesting $900 million. The fee was to cover the cost of the salvage operation, damage to the canal and losses caused by the blockage.

Shoei Kisen insurers had rejected that fee, claiming it is an “extraordinarily large” charge for the incident, with SCA later reducing their claim to $550 million.

After an undisclosed settlement was reached between the SCA, insurers and owners, it was announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday, with a televised ceremony taking place to mark the vessel weighing anchor.

The container ship got blocked in the canal after strong winds pushed it sideways, lodging its bow and stern diagonally across the waterway. Initially Egyptian authorities had stated that it was caused by “technical or human errors” while it was being guided through the passage. 

Also on rt.com Cargo ship BREAKS DOWN in Suez Canal – but it’s not as bad as last time

The 400m-long Ever Given has been waiting to leave Port Said for Rotterdam for the past three months, with the vessel still holding 18,300 containers, valued at a total figure of around $775 million, that are set for a final destination of the UK port of Felixstowe. Items on board are believed to include computer equipment, furniture and items for smaller UK-based companies.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies