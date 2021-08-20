 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s stock market on fire despite Covid & inflation fears

20 Aug, 2021 10:16
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2008. © Reuters / Punit Paranjpe
India’s benchmark S&P Bombay Stock Exchange index, Sensex, has more than doubled since last year, with record high gains in August and an equity market capitalization of around $3 trillion.

The gains put India’s benchmark index at the top of the list of the globe’s best performers among primary indexes of nations.

Foreign funds have invested some $7.2 trillion into India’s equities so far in 2021, with experts forecasting the trend to continue. The IPO market has also been on the rise amid a surge of investor interest in India’s startups and reluctance to invest more in China amid its ongoing regulatory crackdown.

India’s domestic companies and retail traders have also been pouring vast sums into the stock market amounting to a record $3 billion in equity funds in July.

The Sensex rally comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been setting record-low interest rates and boosting liquidity despite fears inflation may exceed its target range. It spiked above the RBI’s 2%-to-6% target range in May and June, but then settled back below 6% in July.

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said the regulator has been operating in “whatever it takes mode” to support the country’s economy on its course to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis.

