Russia one of EU’s top-three exporters – Eurostat
The volume of Russian exports in the first six months of 2021 soared by 35.6% compared to the same period in 2020.Also on rt.com Russian agriculture exports surge 16% this year amid huge increase in deliveries to Europe
China and the United States are also in the top three, with $246.8 billion and $129.4 billion worth of goods exported to EU states in the reporting period, respectively. Europe’s total volume of imports increased by about 14% to $1.14 trillion.
The share of exports from Europe to Russia rose to around $50.4 billion, showing a 13% increase against last year’s figures. The EU’s largest importers were the United States with $225.4 billion between January and June 2021, the UK with $159.8 billion, China ($132.8 billion), and Switzerland ($90.8 billion).Also on rt.com Gazprom raises gas exports to Europe by 30% in 2021
The total volume of goods exported by European states in the first half of the year amounted to $1.2 trillion, nearly 14% more than last year.
