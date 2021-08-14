Russia one of EU’s top-three exporters – Eurostat

Russia exported €67.4 billion ($79.5 billion) worth of goods to the countries of the European Union in the first half of 2021, ranking third on the list of EU’s largest exporting countries, statistics agency Eurostat reports.

The volume of Russian exports in the first six months of 2021 soared by 35.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

China and the United States are also in the top three, with $246.8 billion and $129.4 billion worth of goods exported to EU states in the reporting period, respectively. Europe’s total volume of imports increased by about 14% to $1.14 trillion.

The share of exports from Europe to Russia rose to around $50.4 billion, showing a 13% increase against last year’s figures. The EU’s largest importers were the United States with $225.4 billion between January and June 2021, the UK with $159.8 billion, China ($132.8 billion), and Switzerland ($90.8 billion).

The total volume of goods exported by European states in the first half of the year amounted to $1.2 trillion, nearly 14% more than last year.

