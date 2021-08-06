RT’s Boom Bust looks into privacy concerns after New York institutes vaccination passports
6 Aug, 2021 09:37
New York has become the first major city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for most indoor activities, including dining in restaurants, working out in a gym, or going to the movies.
Boom Bust’s Ben Swann and Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute discuss rising concerns about privacy, as the amount of health information citizens are now required to share poses a risk of identity theft.
