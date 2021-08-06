 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Boom Bust looks into privacy concerns after New York institutes vaccination passports

6 Aug, 2021 09:37
People eat at a restaurant in New York City, US. © Reuters / Caitlin Ochs
New York has become the first major city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for most indoor activities, including dining in restaurants, working out in a gym, or going to the movies.

Boom Bust’s Ben Swann and Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute discuss rising concerns about privacy, as the amount of health information citizens are now required to share poses a risk of identity theft.

