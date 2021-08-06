Israel fires artillery rounds into South Lebanon following rocket attack

The Israel Defense Forces has fired artillery rounds into South Lebanon in retaliation for earlier rocket fire which triggered warning alarms in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee.

On Friday, Israel's army radio, Galei Tzahal, reported that artillery units were firing into South Lebanon in response to earlier missile attacks. "The IDF is now attacking the sources of the shooting in Lebanon," Galei Tzahal confirmed in a tweet.

In a social media post, the IDF said that more than ten rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon. "Most of them [were] intercepted by air defense fighters and the rest fell in open areas in the Har Dov area," it added. Earlier tweets reported that warning sirens had been activated in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee.

"We will not let attacks on Israeli civilians go unanswered," the IDF added in another.

In a video shared by the IDF's English-language account, the famed Iron Dome defense system can be seen intercepting rocket fire.

Tensions have flared since Wednesday when three rockets were fired from South Lebanon into Israel. For the first time since 2006 Tel Aviv responded with artillery fire on Lebanon, also conducting a night air raid on supposed militant positions there.

Israel has said Beirut is "responsible" for any terrorist attacks originating in Lebanon and condemned the lack of governance over terrorist organizations operating in the country.

Lebanese President Michael Aoun has blasted Israel and its "aggressive intentions" after Wednesday's overnight airstrikes on Lebanese villages.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called on parties to prevent an escalation and said it would work with the Lebanese Armed Forces to follow up on the ground and reinforce security along the Blue Line.

