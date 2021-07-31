 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Will we soon see a Porsche 911 in low Earth orbit? RT’s Boom Bust looks into carmaker’s plan to join billionaires’ space race

31 Jul, 2021 12:09
© Unsplash / Julian Friedle
The Porsche dynasty appears to be joining the space race to compete with Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, after the luxury car manufacturer acquired a stake in a German start-up Isar Aerospace.

The Ottobrunn-based rocket firm is focused on developing and managing launch vehicles to transfer satellites into orbit around Earth. Porsche has reportedly invested $75 million, which, the automaker said, represents a 'low single-digit percentage stake' in the German firm.

RT’s Boom Bust talked with Aaron Pagel of DePaul University to find out how successful the car producer could be in the crowded market of small satellite launches.

