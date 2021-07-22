 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report asks whether US firms pandering to China signals end to American economic dominance 

22 Jul, 2021 11:19
FILE PHOTO: Tesla vehicles parked outside the Zhongnanhai leadership compound during a meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China © Reuters / Mark Schiefelbein
Despite trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, major American corporations and Hollywood continue to shift to the growing Chinese market.

Max Keiser talks with Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com about what this trend means, and whether it’s another sign of China overtaking the United States as the world’s economic superpower.

