 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Covid pandemic propels record growth of Russian e-commerce

5 Jul, 2021 12:52
Get short URL
Covid pandemic propels record growth of Russian e-commerce
An employee works at a logistics centre of the Yandex.Market e-commerce platform in Moscow, Russia. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian internet commerce spiked by almost 60% at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, rising to 3.2 trillion rubles ($44 billion), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed at the international industrial exhibition Innoprom.

Mishustin said the information platforms that had appeared in Russia over the past year had made it possible to directly connect producers and consumers.

He noted that, during the peak of the restrictions associated with the pandemic, nearly 45% of all the country’s businesses were able to switch to remote operation, giving online commerce a huge boost.

Also on rt.com Put a cork in it: France's Moët backs down in bubbling row with Russia & agrees to brand its posh plonk as plain ‘sparkling wine’

In his speech, Mishustin stated that, against the backdrop of the pandemic, entire sectors of the economy – including banks, urban transport, retail, telecoms and media –  had completely transformed, which he said he viewed as a positive development.

He added that further efforts should nonetheless be made on a national level to fully automate production processes, logistics, and management decisions. In addition, he said that the use of artificial intelligence is also on the rise.

It is now widely used in the Russian medical sector. For instance, it analyzes data from computed tomography and MRI. It is also used for the development of anticancer drugs and vaccines, the Prime Minister claims.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies