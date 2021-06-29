 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Why are billionaires fighting to be the first to go to space? RT’s Boom Bust wants to know

29 Jun, 2021 14:14
After Virgin Galactic got approval from US regulators, the company’s founder, Richard Branson, could be traveling to space as early as next week, beating fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Adjunct Professor at DePaul University Aaron Pagel about why billionaires are fighting for bragging rights to be the first in space.

