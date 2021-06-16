 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia ranked third in list of EU’s largest exporters

16 Jun, 2021 08:43
Get short URL
Russia ranked third in list of EU’s largest exporters
Сommercial port of Vladivostok in Russia © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
The value of Russian merchandise exports to European Union countries amounted to €42.5 billion in January-April, according to Europe’s statistical office Eurostat.

Russia was among the top three exporters to the union during the period, after China (€139.4 billion) and the United States (€71.4 billion). 

Statistics showed that the volume of Russian exports in the first four months of this year increased by 12.4% year-on-year to €37.8 billion. The volume of merchandise exports from EU countries to Russia also increased, by 7.3% to €27.8 billion. 

Also on rt.com Western anti-Russia sanctions proved to be ineffective, France’s special envoy says

Trade and business relations between Russia and the European Union have worsened since the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions by Brussels in 2014 over the political events in Ukraine. Moscow has responded with countersanctions, banning a range of European products and launching an import substitution program.

Politicians from European countries have repeatedly called for the punitive measures to be canceled as they have become a major hurdle for business and economic growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies