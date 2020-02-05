 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plane overruns runway at Turkey’s 2nd largest airport, breaks into two – local media
HomeBusiness News

Western anti-Russia sanctions proved to be ineffective, France’s special envoy says

5 Feb, 2020 15:13
Get short URL
Western anti-Russia sanctions proved to be ineffective, France’s special envoy says
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
Europe’s economic penalties against Russia have had no impact on the growth of the country’s economy, French politician Jean-Pierre Schevenman said, adding that the idea of ​​isolating Russia turned out to be wrong.

Russia has pivoted to Asian countries as a result of the economic sanctions, he said during a meeting of the French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces.

The country has reoriented its international trade, in particular towards China, the special envoy said, while noting Moscow’s trade ties with Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Turkey.

“Therefore, the idea that Russia is isolated, in my opinion, is not true,” Schevenman said.

Also on rt.com Sanctions did not change Russian policy but hurt German businesses – Bundestag member

According to him, Russia’s bilateral trade with France currently stands at €15 billion. Russia-Germany trade volume is at around €60 billion, he said.

Relations between Russia and Western countries have declined dramatically over the past six years, after economic penalties imposed by Washington were supported by Brussels.

Politicians from European countries have repeatedly called for the punitive measures to be canceled as they have become a major hurdle for business and economic growth.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies