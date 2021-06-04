 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Qatar and Russia ink over 65 agreements at economic forum in St. Petersburg

4 Jun, 2021 11:01
Expoforum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, 04.06.2021. © RIA
More than 65 agreements between Russia and Qatar have been sealed so far at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

“In terms of investments, Qatar is Russia’s largest international partner,” the minister said, highlighting substantial inflows of around $15 billion.

“We signed more than 65 agreements during the SPIEF, they relate to various sectors, including technology, finance, sports, infrastructure, and agriculture,” he said.

The minister added that trade turnover between the two countries in 2020 increased despite all the difficulties.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov reported that Russian-Qatari trade saw 22% growth last year.

Qatar is the guest country at this year’s St. Petersburg Economic Forum. It has one of the biggest business delegations at the event, consisting of representatives from about 50 different organizations.

