 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia & Qatar to sign deals on grain and meat supply at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

3 Jun, 2021 08:28
Get short URL
Russia & Qatar to sign deals on grain and meat supply at St. Petersburg Economic Forum
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
Qatar intends to sign agreements with Russian companies at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum for the supply of grain, meat, and livestock feed, according to the CEO of the Qatari state-owned Hassad Food company, Mohamed Al-Sada.

Hassan Food is responsible for helping Qatar achieve food self-sufficiency.

“We are finalizing several memorandums of understanding with well-known Russian companies and plan to sign these agreements during the SPIEF. They will open up new investment opportunities, and we will start supplying some strategic products from Russia to the Qatari market,” Al-Sada said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Also on rt.com Russia’s 2021 St. Petersburg Economic Forum to offer cultural program for participants

He added that Russian products can find their niche in the Qatari market if they prove their competitiveness. According to Al-Sada, there are prospects for cereals, raw meat, meat products and livestock feed, but the list may be expanded when the logistics of the supply chain have been established.

Qatar is the guest country at this year’s St. Petersburg Economic Forum. It has one of the biggest business delegations at the event, consisting of representatives from about 50 different organizations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies