Russia & Qatar to sign deals on grain and meat supply at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Qatar intends to sign agreements with Russian companies at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum for the supply of grain, meat, and livestock feed, according to the CEO of the Qatari state-owned Hassad Food company, Mohamed Al-Sada.

Hassan Food is responsible for helping Qatar achieve food self-sufficiency.

“We are finalizing several memorandums of understanding with well-known Russian companies and plan to sign these agreements during the SPIEF. They will open up new investment opportunities, and we will start supplying some strategic products from Russia to the Qatari market,” Al-Sada said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He added that Russian products can find their niche in the Qatari market if they prove their competitiveness. According to Al-Sada, there are prospects for cereals, raw meat, meat products and livestock feed, but the list may be expanded when the logistics of the supply chain have been established.

Qatar is the guest country at this year’s St. Petersburg Economic Forum. It has one of the biggest business delegations at the event, consisting of representatives from about 50 different organizations.

