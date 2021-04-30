Russia’s 2021 St. Petersburg Economic Forum to offer cultural program for participants

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is set to take place on June 2-5 this year, will host a series of traditional cultural events for its guests and participants.

“St. Petersburg is a city with the richest historical and cultural heritage. SPIEF welcomes guests and participants from all over the world, for whom the Festival of Culture offers a unique opportunity to get to know our country, culture, and traditions better,” said the Russian president’s adviser and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, Anton Kobyakov.

According to Roscongress, on June 3 the governor of Saint Petersburg will host several receptions as part of the official program of the forum, including a special reception for the emir of Qatar.

The central event of the cultural program will be a concert dedicated to doctors and volunteers, which will take place at Palace Square on June 3.

SPIEF 2021 Festival of Culture will host Qatar Film Days and the new MaWaheb Festival, presenting musical traditions and artists from Qatar and the Middle East and North Africa.

Traditionally, the program of the festival includes a variety of exhibitions. This year, the Russian Ethnographic Museum will host the opening of an exhibition titled ‘Qatar: Between Land and Sea, Through Times and Kinds of Arts’. The Institute of Oriental Manuscripts of the Russian Academy of Sciences has also prepared an exhibition called ‘Handwritten Treasures of Chinese Culture on the Banks of the Neva’.

St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theater will present an exposition dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

SPIEF guests and participants will also be able to enjoy a number of excursions, which will allow them to better get to know the city and its culture. The program includes sightseeing tours of St. Petersburg, a visit to the Hermitage Museum, a special tour of the Cathedrals of St. Petersburg, ‘Secrets of the bridges of St. Petersburg’, and others.

