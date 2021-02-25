Max Keiser: What if bitcoin is not the bubble, but the pin?

Keiser Report looks at the Washington Post editorial on whether Fed chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will do something about bitcoin revealing the flaw of money printing.

“What did Christine Lagarde mean when she said that bitcoin is offering an escape valve?” asks Max Keiser. “So, what if Elon Musk is escaping these negative interest rates, the zero percent interest rates by buying bitcoin.”

He explains that “capital will always go to where it gets the best return, that’s a law of nature.”

According to Max, “What we had in the last 25 years or so, was collusion on the global central bank level, who kept interest rates low and offered no competing rates anywhere else in the world.” But bitcoin came around and offered that escape valve. "What if bitcoin is not the bubble, but the pin?”

