 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

RT’s Keiser Report looks at the massive US dollar ‘rug pull’ as money printing slashes the value of savings

3 Jun, 2021 09:24
Get short URL
RT’s Keiser Report looks at the massive US dollar ‘rug pull’ as money printing slashes the value of savings
© Getty Images / GSO Images
As the US continues to devalue its own currency by printing trillions more dollars, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss bitcoin as a possible solution to separate the state from money.

“The US dollar is the ultimate rug pull. Anytime you get off the gold standard, you’re talking about a Ponzi scheme by definition, because you’ve got to keep printing to keep the base of the Ponzi going and pay off early investors by printing more money,” says Keiser.

According to Stacy, bitcoin provides billions of people around the world with an unconfiscatable store of value at a time when the US dollar is losing its value due to money printing, and people are losing their savings.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies