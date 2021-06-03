RT’s Keiser Report looks at the massive US dollar ‘rug pull’ as money printing slashes the value of savings

As the US continues to devalue its own currency by printing trillions more dollars, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss bitcoin as a possible solution to separate the state from money.

“The US dollar is the ultimate rug pull. Anytime you get off the gold standard, you’re talking about a Ponzi scheme by definition, because you’ve got to keep printing to keep the base of the Ponzi going and pay off early investors by printing more money,” says Keiser.

According to Stacy, bitcoin provides billions of people around the world with an unconfiscatable store of value at a time when the US dollar is losing its value due to money printing, and people are losing their savings.

