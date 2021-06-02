More than 320 agreements to be inked at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which kicked off on Wednesday and will take place until June 5, is expected to bring together about 5,000 participants and see hundreds of new deals signed.

“To date, more than 320 agreements are being prepared for the signing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum,” the CEO of the Roscongress Foundation, Alexander Stuglev, told Russia-24 TV channel.“These are agreements to be concluded between federal authorities and regions, between regions and companies of various kinds of investment agreements, and agreements on business development between companies,” he said.

SPIEF will be visited by about 2,000 foreign participants representing 53 nations. The largest delegations are expected from the United States, China, and Qatar, which is the guest country of this year’s forum. The business event will also welcome delegates from Britain, France, Italy and other countries.

Also on rt.com Russia’s 2021 St. Petersburg Economic Forum to offer cultural program for participants

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section