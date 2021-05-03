 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders Russian government to bring domestic prices under control

3 May, 2021 11:28
FILE PHOTO. Kazan, Russia. © RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the government until July 1 to stabilize domestic prices for goods.

“The Russian government should ensure the use of a long-term market tool that could guarantee the predictability of prices for goods, as well as domestic market saturation with quality products,” he recommended.

The president also urged the stimulation of investment activity among companies by reducing the risks of doing business in the country.

