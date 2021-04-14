 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Aluminum price hits 3-year high on strong trade data from China

14 Apr, 2021 13:51
Get short URL
Aluminum price hits 3-year high on strong trade data from China
© AFP / STR
The price for aluminum for three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange has risen to its highest since June 2018, reaching $2,304 per ton. The growth comes as China trade data buoyed the outlook for demand.

The price for the metal settled at $2,293 per ton as of Wednesday.

China’s imports and exports continued their strong rebound in March, data released by customs showed. Exports grew by 30.6% in March compared to a year earlier. Imports also surged 38.1% last month from a year earlier, to $227.34 billion, well above expectations of 24.5% growth.

Experts say the figures suggest that the global economic rebound is helping spur demand in the Asian nation, which is the biggest base-metals consumer. They point out that demand for the metal is rising just as China’s push to cut carbon emissions spurs expectations that aluminum-supply expansions will be curbed.

Also on rt.com Russia may allocate extra metal profits to budget to stabilize prices – reports

According to Alastair Munro from Marex Spectron, speculation that aluminum output in China’s Xinjiang region could be restricted also saw open interest in aluminum contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange “expanding.”

Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann told Bloomberg that despite the fact that China was badly affected by the Covid pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, “the data do indicate that China still has a considerable appetite for commodities.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies