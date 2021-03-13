 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin hits $60k record high as cryptocurrency’s rally continues

13 Mar, 2021 12:37
Bitcoin hits $60k record high as cryptocurrency’s rally continues
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Bitcoin has shot past $60,000 as the world’s leading digital asset continues to surge upwards.

The cryptocurrency climbed more than five percent on Saturday, reaching $60,200 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume. 

The price surge comes as the US begins distributing checks as part of a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Analysts and investors have speculated that many Americans may use the cash to invest in bitcoin. 

On Tuesday, the market value of bitcoin surpassed $1 trillion for the second time in history.  

Bitcoin has been trending upwards following a market correction that sent its price spiraling downwards at the end of February.

