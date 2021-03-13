Bitcoin hits $60k record high as cryptocurrency’s rally continues

Bitcoin has shot past $60,000 as the world’s leading digital asset continues to surge upwards.

The cryptocurrency climbed more than five percent on Saturday, reaching $60,200 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

#Bitcoin breaks above USD 60,000 for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/SYvG9GuIoQ — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) March 13, 2021

The price surge comes as the US begins distributing checks as part of a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Analysts and investors have speculated that many Americans may use the cash to invest in bitcoin.

On Tuesday, the market value of bitcoin surpassed $1 trillion for the second time in history.

Bitcoin has been trending upwards following a market correction that sent its price spiraling downwards at the end of February.

