Beijing vows to take necessary measures after Trump’s latest attack on Chinese payment apps

Chinese authorities will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of the country’s companies against US aggression, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has said.

The claim comes shortly after US President Donald Trump signed an order banning US transactions with eight Chinese apps, including the Alipay payment platform, along with Tencent QQ and QQ Wallet, WeChat Pay, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate and WPS Office.

According to the White House, the mentioned applications can be used to track and build dossiers on US federal employees. The decree will come into force in 45 days, after Trump leaves office.

The move escalates existing tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, just two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

