 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Foreign inflows send Indian stocks to new highs as investors shift to emerging markets

28 Dec, 2020 11:56
Get short URL
Foreign inflows send Indian stocks to new highs as investors shift to emerging markets
The bronze bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ©  AFP / Indranil Mukherjee
Indian stock markets have seen an unprecedented surge, as foreign investors have provided mind-blowing inflows of around $14 billion into the country’s equities over the past two months.

Low interest rates in the US, along with the weak dollar, have reportedly sent big capital towards emerging markets such as India, which are expected to provide relatively higher returns.

“The rally was propelled by strong FII [foreign institutional investor] inflows, a good corporate earnings season, and trends from the festive season, which suggests that the demand recovery continues,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report seen by business news platform Quartz India.

Also on rt.com Indian economy improving after coronavirus downturn

The S&P BSE Sensex had grown 0.7 percent as of 3:31 GMT in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index had also advanced 0.7 percent. Both indexes were set to extend record highs.

In December alone, foreign capital has amounted to about $6.5 billion, marking the second-highest monthly total on record, according to Bloomberg data.

“Investors should stay focused on quality sectors and stocks, and also watch the trend in foreign investor inflows, which is the main factor of the recent rally,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services told the agency.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies