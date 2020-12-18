 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia second in Bloomberg rating of economies expected to beat expectations in 2021

18 Dec, 2020 11:54
A light sculpture 2021 installed as part of decoration for the New Year and Christmas holidays, Moscow © Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin
Bloomberg analysts have placed Russia second in its ranking of developing markets with the brightest outlook for the economy for the next year, the study of 17 emerging countries reveals.

According to the report, based on 11 indicators of economic and financial performance, the Russian economy will be among the leaders next year, thanks to robust external accounts and a strong fiscal profile, in addition to an undervalued ruble.

Russia could reportedly boast the lowest government debt burden among the listed states. Moreover, the analysts expect the country’s GDP to grow about three percent.

The report also highlights the countries in the rating that managed to take necessary and well-timed steps during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the solid international reserves and high potential for portfolio inflows Thailand topped the Bloomberg list, while South Korea came in third.

Despite impressive projected economic growth China came in last because of the vast share of state debt and small-scale Forex reserves. Brazil was rated second to last due to a mounting fiscal deficit and debt concerns as well.

The assessment was focused on such factors as GDP outlook, external debt, gold, and foreign currency reserves, share of international investments, real interest rate and other factors.

