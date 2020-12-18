RT takes Gold, Silver & Bronze at Epica Awards 2020 – world’s only prize for creativity that’s judged by journalists

RT’s project #VictoryPages, dedicated to the defeat of Nazism in World War II, has won three prizes at the prestigious Epica Awards 2020. RT snatched Russia’s only ‘Gold’ award, for its ‘Endless Letter’ on Instagram Stories.

The 2020 Epica Awards evaluated 1,980 entries from 59 countries, with the highest number of entries coming from Russia (123) followed by Germany (121). From 450 finalists only 49 got the top prize. RT, with its project #VictoryPages, is among these, along with Der Spiegel, WWF, Greenpeace, Adobe, IKEA, Doctors Without Borders, Burger King, Unilever and such advertising agencies as Ogilvy, BBDO Germany, 72andSunny, Wunderman Thomson, David Miami, and others.

#VictoryPages is a large multi-platform digital project dedicated to 75 years since Victory over Nazism. On Instagram the project was represented by ‘Endless Letter’ on Instagram Stories. It took the ‘Gold’ award at Epica in the ‘Graphic Design’ category.

‘Endless Letter’ is a unique graphic series featuring hundreds of excerpts from original WW2 frontline letters, with illustrations created by young students of the Moscow RANEPA Design School, as well as renowned artists Peter Bankov and Mikhail Sorkin. Emotional quotes from frontline missives were shared line-by-line in Stories, creating a kind of “endless letter,” with an original, non-stop score by young Russian composer Max Makarychev.





#VictoryPages’ VR tribute by school students ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ won the ‘Silver’ award in the ‘Media’ category.

The project honors the 75th anniversary of the liberation in 1945 of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army. To mark it, RT brought nine students from a Moscow high school –aged 13 to 16–- to the Memorial in Poland to personally undergo this experience. After the trip, we asked them to express their reactions in VR under the creative guidance of Russia’s leading XR artist, Denis Semionov. Сomposer Peter Theremin, who is also a master of the oldest electronic instrument, the termenvox, wrote an original score for the film. To make ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ the young artists used audio-reactive brushes in VR that allowed their creations to interact with the termenvox’s sound waves like an equalizer.

‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ is a social experiment that aims to show how history can be retold and reimagined by younger generations through digital art.

#VictoryPages’ project ‘War: Kids’ drawings in VR animation’ nabbed ‘Bronze’ at Epica in the ‘AR/VR’ category.

In this series famous artists in VR interpreted children’s drawings created during the Siege of Leningrad (September 8, 1941 – January 27, 1944) from the collection of the State Museum of the History in St. Petersburg. Among the artists were Sutu Eats Flies from Australia, VR Rosie from the UK, VRHuman from Germany and Denis Semionov from Russia.

Launched in 1987, Epica is a unique prize judged by media representatives – senior editors and leading journalists from the most prestigious trade press titles in over 50 countries. In 2017 RT’s #1917LIVE took two ‘Bronze’ in Epica for ‘Social Networks’ and ‘Media.’ In 2019 RT’s AR album of the #Romanovs100 multimedia project won Silver in the Virtual/Augmented Reality category at the Epica Awards.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!