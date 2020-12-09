 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia bans imports of tomatoes & apples from Azerbaijan

9 Dec, 2020 13:33
Get short URL
Russia bans imports of tomatoes & apples from Azerbaijan
© Pixabay / Couleur
Russia’s agricultural watchdog has restricted shipments of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan after pests were found in the products. The embargo comes into force on December 10.

Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had repeatedly warned Azeri exporters about the rising number of “quarantine objects” in the fruit and vegetable supplies.

Read more
China becomes largest importer of Russian meat China becomes largest importer of Russian meat

The watchdog earlier said that the number of such cases had sharply increased in 2020 compared to the year before. Pests such as grapholita molesta, a moth that damages mainly stone fruits and causes significant economic losses, as well as one of the largest pests of tomato plants in the Mediterranean and other warm parts of Europe, the tomato leafminer, or tuta absoluta, were found in apple and tomato shipments from Azerbaijan.

Rosselkhoznadzor said it had recorded 17 such cases since October 22.

Azerbaijan is one of the largest suppliers of tomatoes to Russia, with imports amounting to nearly $190 million and accounting for around a third of total inbound shipments of the fruit last year.

Baku has been surprised by Moscow’s ban, RIA Novosti reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Nearly 90 percent of Azerbaijan’s export revenues come from hydrocarbons sales, but tomato exports are the leading non-oil and gas products shipped from the Caspian state. According to Azerbaijan’s customs data, from January to October it shipped over 160,000 tons of tomatoes, over $173 million-worth, to foreign buyers.

READ MORE: From Russia with wheat: Exports by global grain superpower on track to hit record high

Azerbaijan was not the only country that was subject to Russia’s import freeze this month. Rosselkhoznadzor has also voiced safety concerns over Turkish tomato imports, but they avoided a blanket ban, with only two provinces facing temporary restrictions starting on Friday. Moscow imposed similar restrictions on Wednesday on tomatoes and peppers from a province in Uzbekistan as well as on an Armenian region bordering Turkey.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies