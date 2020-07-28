China becomes largest importer of Russian meat
Mainland China accounted for 45 percent of Russian meat shipments in physical terms, while Hong Kong for 54 percent of the supplies.
Analysts explained that exports from Russia grew mainly due to an increase in the supply of poultry meat. China has been buying poultry as well as chilled beef. Russian meat producer Cherkizovo is looking to expand its presence in the Chinese market. The company has been in talks on pork supplies to China, which is the world’s largest consumer of pork.
Customs data showed that Russia’s exports of food and agricultural products to China increased by 25 percent from January to May, amounting to $1.8 billion.Also on rt.com Russia to double global food exports, ready to replace US agricultural products in China
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section