‘On the way to Mars’: Boom Bust observes China’s space race as it launches world’s 1st 6G satellite into orbit

11 Nov, 2020 10:59
The Long March 5 Y-4 rocket, carrying an unmanned Mars probe of the Tianwen-1 mission, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China has successfully sent 13 satellites into orbit this month with a single rocket, including the world’s first 6G experimental satellite. RT correspondent John Huddy looks at Beijing’s space ambitions.

China led the world in the number of launches per year in 2018 and 2019. It is upping the stakes in the space race by launching 32 rockets so far this year, and could hit 40 by the end of 2020, Huddy says.

“China’s Tianwen-1 probe is currently on the way to Mars” and the country is expected to launch another rocket, the Chang’e-5 with a lunar sample return mission, later this month.

