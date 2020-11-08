Argentina seeks to expand economic ties with Russia

Moscow and Buenos Aires should develop “strategic ties” and team up for bilateral infrastructure and financial projects, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has said.

In an interview with the Sputnik news agency, Fernandez called Russia “an important player” in the international arena. He said he wants most of all for the two countries to promote a “strategic development plan,” as they have multiple areas for cooperation.

“Russia is the largest gas producer. It has an opportunity to operate the Vaca Muerta field,” he noted referring to the Argentine deposit that holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves. “But it seems to me that Russia can help in many infrastructure, finance and construction projects.”

Also on rt.com Argentina to get 25 million doses of Russia’s pioneering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine – president

Many Russian companies have been operating in the South American country and participating in its infrastructure development and energy projects. For example, joint stock company Russian Railways Logistics (RZD) is taking part in the construction of a railway line in Argentina, while Russia’s nuclear energy corporation Rosatom is set to be involved in the construction of new nuclear power plants in the country.



President Fernandez has recently revealed that Argentina is set to receive millions of doses of the world’s first Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19. The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine is set to arrive in the South American country next month.

Also on rt.com Saudi Arabia opens its market for more Russian exports

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section