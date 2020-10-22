 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We’re moving from the American century to a Chinese century – Max Keiser

22 Oct, 2020 10:19
© Getty Images / theasis
The hosts of RT’s Keiser Report note that global perception in advanced economies has shifted so that China is seen as the world’s number one economic power.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the study by the Pew Research Center about the world’s leading economic power at the moment.

The results of the study showed that among advanced economies, 48 percent of the public view China as the number one power; while 35 percent think it’s the United States. Among Germans, 55 percent pointed to China and 17 percent to the US.

“It’s a changing of the guard,” says Max, adding: “So, we’re moving from the American century to a Chinese century, no doubt.” He points out that “the US dollar as the world reserve currency had about a 100-year run… and that all is shifting now.”

