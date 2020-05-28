 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Silicon Valley unicorns & fracking are part of Fed’s money-laundering scheme – RT’s Keiser Report

28 May, 2020 15:21
Get short URL
Silicon Valley unicorns & fracking are part of Fed’s money-laundering scheme – RT’s Keiser Report
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images
The way tech startups and shale firms operate, burning billions in cash every day, could be proof that they exist only as a part of a money-laundering operation on a countrywide scale, according to RT’s Keiser Report.

“You have 20 or 30 Silicon Valley unicorn startups, that are burning billions of dollars every day, but you, as the executive of those corporations, or as a fund holder or as an intermediary banker, are taking a cut. So this debt unicorn economy in Silicon Valley is the Fed's money-laundering operation to get money into the hands of the billionaires,” said RT’s veteran host and former stockbroker Max Keiser.

The same goes for fracking, in which the US has been investing for years, but that industry was never meant to make money, according to Keiser. He compared the scheme to a “mobster” running a restaurant until it eventually collapses.

“Now here the Fed runs their billions through these losing corporations until they go bust like WeWork, and then they torch it,” he went on. “Just like that mob-run restaurant eventually goes bust and is torched. The American economy is now on the verge of completely going under.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies