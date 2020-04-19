 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

‘No mass exodus’: Most US firms don’t want to wind down operations in China over pandemic

19 Apr, 2020 15:14
Get short URL
‘No mass exodus’: Most US firms don’t want to wind down operations in China over pandemic
FILE PHOTO: Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China © Reuters / Aly Song
Large US companies operating in China don’t want to move production and supply chains from the country in the near future, even though the coronavirus may force them to adjust their business strategies, a recent survey found.

Around 70 percent of 25 firms with global revenue of over half a billion dollars have no relocation plans, despite the effect the coronavirus outbreak has had on their business, according to a joint poll conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China and the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. The results of the March survey, published on Friday, also show that around 40 percent of the respondents would rather keep their long-term supply chain strategy for China unchanged.

Also on rt.com Worst three months in decades: China’s economy plunges almost 7% amid coronavirus battle

While more than half of the firms polled say it’s too early to make any decisions on relocation, only four percent of the companies are planning to shift all production outside China, while 12 percent of the respondents intend to move part of their facilities.

“Companies are considering adjustments to their business strategy, but there is no mass exodus as a result of COVID-19,” Ker Gibbs, the president of AmCham Shanghai, said.

However, one in five respondents believes the pandemic accelerated the US-China economic “decoupling.” Compared to a previous survey, less businessmen believe an economic breakup is impossible, with the number falling to 44 percent in the latest survey, from 66 percent in October.

Also on rt.com Car production resumes at almost full pace as coronavirus restrictions ease in China

“Still, there is no escaping the fact that the current crisis adds a new and unwelcome dimension to the conversation about decoupling. This will be part of the discussion for months to come,” Gibbs added.

Washington has long tried to encourage American firms to bring production back home from overseas. The calls to ditch China in particular were stronger in the midst of the trade war, which was halted by the ‘phase one’ trade deal at the beginning of the year. The issue was raised again last week, as the White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told Fox Business that the US could “literally pay” the moving costs of every American company willing to move from China.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies