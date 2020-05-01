 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Wall Street tumbles as US threatens China with tariffs

1 May, 2020 13:37
Get short URL
Wall Street tumbles as US threatens China with tariffs
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, the US © Reuters / Jeenah Moon
US stocks are facing a second straight day of losses, after President Donald Trump threatened to unleash a new barrage of retaliatory tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 400 points while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost around two percent.Thus all three indexes extended Thursday losses that came on gloomy jobless data. 

Most European and Asian markets were closed for holidays on Friday. The London Stock Exchange was one of the few working, with the FTSE 100 index dropping almost two percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down nearly three percent.

Also on rt.com Stocks and Chinese yuan cave in on Trump’s China tariff threat

The negative sentiment prevailed, after Trump said that he could unleash new tariffs against China. The US president also stated that the trade deal that marked a truce in the long-running tariff row between the world's two biggest economies is now of secondary importance to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump pushed the theory that Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, despite Beijing, along with some other countries, insisting there is no evidence to back the claim.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies