 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Alaska fishermen lose MILLIONS of dollars amid US-Russia sanctions war

23 Feb, 2020 12:54
Get short URL
Alaska fishermen lose MILLIONS of dollars amid US-Russia sanctions war
FILE PHOTO: The commercial salmon seining vessel F/V Renaissance off the island of Kodiak, Alaska © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
Fishermen in Alaska are losing up to $60 million annually after access to one of their key markets was cut in 2014, when Russia imposed a food embargo in retaliation to US sanctions.

Russia bought an average $40 million worth of seafood products from Alaska’s producers between 2010-2013, according to data from the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), cited by the Anchorage Daily News. In 2013, the year prior to Western restrictions, the purchases surged to a record $61.3 million, with salmon roe accounting for more than 76 percent of the export value.

Also on rt.com US sanctions helped Russia to boost oil exports in 2019

Thus Russia used to be the second most important export market for Alaska salmon roe after Japan. However, it is not only the loss of the major customer that bothers local producers but also increased competition from Russian rivals in the domestic seafood market.

This is because no one stopped Russian exporters from shipping their products to the US despite Moscow’s embargo on American goods. Moreover, most seafood imports are not subjected to any duties, the ASMI says. Russian fishermen are benefiting from this state of affairs as the value of Russian seafood exports to the US has jumped almost 70 percent in five years from 2013 – from $326 million to $551 million. Additionally, the US imported $50 million of pollock from China that was caught in Russia.

Also on rt.com Sanctions? Russia attracts $21 BILLION in foreign investments

Waters off Russia's Far East are as much rich in crab as Alaskan ones, while the same fish species could be found in both regions making local producers direct competitors in key markets. However, Russian seafood products attract customers with much lower prices.

“As Russian seafood producers increase the quality and volume of products that compete directly with US production, the US is unable to compete for a large and growing Russian domestic market,” the ASMI concluded. It also warned that the trade imbalance may even get worse as Russia is actively investing in its fishery industry and could further boost the value of its global seafood to reach $8 billion in four years.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies