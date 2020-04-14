 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Stock markets have not hit ‘absolute bottom’ yet – investment guru Mark Mobius

14 Apr, 2020 14:03
Get short URL
Stock markets have not hit ‘absolute bottom’ yet – investment guru Mark Mobius
© Reuters / Andrew Kelly
The economic damage from a protracted coronavirus pandemic shutdown will be “incredible,” according to veteran emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius, who says there’s an urgent need to restart the global economy.

“I think we have to open up again in some way, because otherwise the collateral damage is going to be incredible,” he warned, in an interview with CNBC.  “You think about the people who live day to day ... you got to get the economy going again.”

Mobius suggested that markets have probably not bottomed-out yet, urging investors to keep more cash on hand in case another crash occurs. “I don’t think we’re at the absolute bottom yet because the implications of this shutdown are incredible,” he said, adding that “things are pretty bad” from the perspective of corporate earnings.

Also on rt.com ‘We’ve turned the dollar into toilet paper’, chief investment officer tells Keiser Report

“Although there are some opportunities to buy, I would say it’s probably a good idea to keep some powder dry for another downturn. We might see a double bottom,” said the so-called Godfather of Emerging Markets.

Markets have been volatile in the past month, thoroughly following the spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the United States and globally. The S&P 500 was down almost 19 percent from its all-time high on February 19. According to Refinitiv, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth to decline 10.2 percent in the first quarter year-over-year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies