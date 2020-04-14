'Immoral & inhumane': Russian FM denounces US sanctions hampering worlds' efforts against Covid-19 pandemic

Sanctions being used to prevent countries from receiving medical aid to help battle coronavirus are completely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, citing US efforts to block supplies to Cuba.

Unilateral sanctions should be viewed as illegitimate in and of themselves, Lavrov argued, and they become "immoral and inhumane" when used to hamper countries struggling to contain Covid-19. Speaking with Russian and international journalists during a video conference in Moscow, the foreign minister recalled that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had urged for the dropping of all economic restrictions that might impede the global fight against the virus.

"Long before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Russia and other states have advocated against these kinds of sanctions on humanitarian grounds, since they hurt the public health in affected countries," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted an incident in which the United States blocked medical equipment intended for Cuba that had been sent by Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

The Russian diplomat was similarly critical of Washington’s efforts to "discredit" Cuban doctors who are working in dozens of countries to help contain the pandemic. He said that the Cuban people serve as an example for the rest of the world during the crisis and deserve respect.

