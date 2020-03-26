Wall Street stocks jump despite record US jobless claims

Key American stock indexes opened higher on Thursday despite fresh jobs data revealing a worse than expected number of unemployment claims which has surged to over three million.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 500 points, or over two percent during early trading. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than one percent higher.

Earlier in the day, the US Labor Department announced that unemployment insurance claims had unprecedentedly soared to 3.28 million, more than double the expected 1.5 million. The number is much worse than during the Great Recession of 1982, when it reached 695,000.

Thursday’s trading marked the third consecutive positive opening for US stocks, which have been on a wild ride in recent weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 20 percent compared to one month earlier and more than 15 percent in annual terms as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the US and the global economy.

