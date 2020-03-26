 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wall Street stocks jump despite record US unemployment claims
HomeBusiness News

US weekly unemployment claims surpass record-breaking 3 MILLION

26 Mar, 2020 12:40
Get short URL
US weekly unemployment claims surpass record-breaking 3 MILLION
©  REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
The US Labor Department reported on Friday a record number of jobless claims which surged to 3.28 million. The number shatters the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982.

The surge in unemployment comes amid a global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses across the US are on lockdown in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The number of claims is much worse than expected as economists surveyed by Dow Jones projected 1.5 million new claims. Individual forecasts on Wall Street anticipated a much higher number.

According to statistics, the four-week moving average, which smooths out weekly distortions, was 1,731,000. That is an increase of 27,500 from the previous week’s revised average.

Also on rt.com US braces for SHOCKING unemployment numbers as jobless claims could reach 4 MILLION

Prior to the pandemic, which has forced many businesses to shut down, initial claims had been around the low 200,000s each week, reflecting a strong job market.

Economists say the US economy could fall into a recession in the second quarter, before recovering later this year after the spread of coronavirus slows.

“There is going to be a lot of hardship for a lot of people,” Gus Faucher, chief economist of the PNC Financial Services Group, told the Guardian, adding that he expects to see a “solid rebound” by the summer if the virus is contained by then.

Despite the worsening situation with the spreading virus, US President Donald Trump said this week that he would like the country “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Statistics showed that there are now almost 69,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US and 1,037 reported deaths, up from 302 last weekend.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies