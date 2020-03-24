 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US markets bounce back on govt rescue promise & Fed vow to PRINT MORE MONEY

24 Mar, 2020 13:38
Get short URL
US markets bounce back on govt rescue promise & Fed vow to PRINT MORE MONEY
© Reuters / Mike Segar
The main American stock indexes surged on optimism that the huge government rescue bill to save the economy from the coronavirus is close to being passed, and an unlimited stimulus promise from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 1,300 points higher after the opening bell on Tuesday, gaining over seven percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up around six percent.

Top US Senate and White House officials have neared a $2 trillion deal to rescue the American economy from the coronavirus crisis. US President Donald Trump suggested he wants to urge businesses to reopen sooner rather than later, saying: “I’m not looking at months.”

Also on rt.com Global markets rebound from historic collapse amid hopes of stimulus measures

As the US markets opened, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there’s “real optimism” that Congress could reach a stimulus deal “in the next few hours.”

Judging by Monday’s collapse on Wall Street, investors are more concerned about talks on Capitol Hill than encouraged by the Federal Reserve’s announcement about the open-ended asset purchase program.

Global stocks rebounded on Tuesday from historic lows boosted by the policymakers’ pledges of huge fiscal packages to blunt the impact of coronavirus on the world economy.

Also on rt.com Don’t just blame coronavirus for current global economic crisis – Steen Jakobsen

However, some experts warn that despite Tuesday’s gains, there might be another market rout ahead. “I think it’s too early to call the bottom quite yet,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, told CNN.

“It still isn’t clear how bad the economic damage is likely to be and while a rally today is to be welcomed, the possibility of another leg lower remains a real possibility,” he added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies