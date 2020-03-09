Indian stocks sink amid global market carnage after dramatic oil crash
Saudi Arabia’s discount of $6 to $8 per barrel to its customers in Asia, Europe, and the US, and the promise of an increase in output, triggered an unprecedented oil market crash on Monday, sinking both main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI, down 30 percent – and sending stock market indices and futures worldwide into a downward spiral.
Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 1,300 points, Nifty hits 52-week low of 10,637; Oil drops 25% https://t.co/6eu6cPYaKjpic.twitter.com/Zzwfv844l9— Business Today (@BT_India) March 9, 2020
Japan and Australia were down 6 percent, while South Korea dived 4 and China more than 2.5 percent. Europe and the US are expected to open deep in the red.
