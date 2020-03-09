 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian stocks sink amid global market carnage after dramatic oil crash

9 Mar, 2020 04:27
Indian stocks sink amid global market carnage after dramatic oil crash
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India ©  Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas
The Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex index sank more than 1,400 points at the opening bell while the Nifty – a benchmark of the National Stock Exchange – also took a hit of nearly four percent amid an unprecedented oil market crash.

Saudi Arabia’s discount of $6 to $8 per barrel to its customers in Asia, Europe, and the US, and the promise of an increase in output, triggered an unprecedented oil market crash on Monday, sinking both main crude benchmarks Brent and WTI, down 30 percent – and sending stock market indices and futures worldwide into a downward spiral.

Japan and Australia were down 6 percent, while South Korea dived 4 and China more than 2.5 percent. Europe and the US are expected to open deep in the red.

Also on rt.com Asia plunges, European & US futures collapse as panicked investors seek safe haven from perfect storm ravaging markets

Also on rt.com Oil CRASHES 30% over Saudi Arabia-Russia crude price war & coronavirus fears

