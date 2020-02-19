 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US attempts to hurt China & Huawei ‘so badly’ will only hurt itself, Huawei USA chief tells Boom Bust

19 Feb, 2020 13:36
© Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke
US officials said recently they have evidence that the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has backdoor access to mobile-phone networks around the world.

RT’s Boom Bust welcomes Andy Purdy, chief security officer of Huawei Technologies USA, to discuss the growing tension in the 5G space and the company’s role in international trade.

“We welcome the opportunity to see what the evidence is but we really have to look at this in a broader context of an ongoing geopolitical dynamic between the US and China,” Purdy says.

The United States has “major issues with China and right now it wants to hurt China so badly that they are going to hurt America in trying to hurt Huawei. And that’s really a shame,” according to Purdy.

The security officer added that if Washington decides for some “unknown reason” not to allow US companies to sell Huawei products that it would be “a big mistake.”

