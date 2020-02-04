 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Thai businesses to invest in Russia's Far East LNG terminal construction

4 Feb, 2020 14:48
Get short URL
Thai businesses to invest in Russia's Far East LNG terminal construction
© Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin
Businessmen from Thailand want supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and could invest in setting up an LNG transshipment terminal on Sakhalin, according to the region's governor Valery Limarenko.

On Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country's delegation arrived for an official visit in the Russian region.

According to Limarenko, as cited by TASS, they are "interested in joint implementation of Sakhalin projects and plan investments in some of them," as well as purchasing LNG from the island region.

Also on rt.com A bridge to Far East: Russia to link Sakhalin Island with mainland in next 10-15 years

Among the projects named was the construction of an LNG transshipment terminal on Sakhalin. The Russian region is ready to provide contract supplies of a certain amount of fuel even before the start of the project, Limarenko said.

He explained that LNG from Yamal will be loaded on vessels in Sakhalin, which will deliver it further to Asian countries. The governor did not give any details about the costs of the terminal construction.

READ MORE: Russia’s Sakhalin Island could provide China with more energy

Besides LNG supplies, the two sides also discussed improvement of transport infrastructure, the construction of large logistics facilities, and the development of tourism.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies