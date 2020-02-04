Thai businesses to invest in Russia's Far East LNG terminal construction

Businessmen from Thailand want supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and could invest in setting up an LNG transshipment terminal on Sakhalin, according to the region's governor Valery Limarenko.

On Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country's delegation arrived for an official visit in the Russian region.

According to Limarenko, as cited by TASS, they are "interested in joint implementation of Sakhalin projects and plan investments in some of them," as well as purchasing LNG from the island region.

Among the projects named was the construction of an LNG transshipment terminal on Sakhalin. The Russian region is ready to provide contract supplies of a certain amount of fuel even before the start of the project, Limarenko said.

He explained that LNG from Yamal will be loaded on vessels in Sakhalin, which will deliver it further to Asian countries. The governor did not give any details about the costs of the terminal construction.

Besides LNG supplies, the two sides also discussed improvement of transport infrastructure, the construction of large logistics facilities, and the development of tourism.

