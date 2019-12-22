 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia boosts gold production by 18 percent in half a year

22 Dec, 2019 12:08
Get short URL
Russia boosts gold production by 18 percent in half a year
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Erwin Rachbauer
Russia has produced more than 185.1 tons of the precious yellow metal from January to July this year, according to recent data published by Russia’s Finance Ministry.

This is a 17.8 increase compared to the same period in 2018, when the volume of bullion production stood at nearly 157.2 tons, the ministry said in a statement. 

Silver did not post the same gains, however, as the production of the metal saw a 6 percent drop over the reported period. Its year-on-year output fell from 585.3 tons in 2018 down to 549.9 tons in 2019.

Also on rt.com Golden shield: Russian bullion reserves will protect country against slump in oil prices

Russia has been steadily piling up gold in its national reserves which currently amount to $548.7 billion. The bullion holdings alone are worth around $108 billion and topped 2,261 tons (72.7 million troy ounces) as of December 1, according to the country’s central bank. It brings Russia’s gold purchases in January-November to nearly 150 tons.

Moscow’s growing appetite for the yellow metal comes as Russia, together with some other countries, is diversifying its reserves away from the US dollar. Through October of this year, central banks around the world filled their coffers with some 562 tons of gold and this year’s global bullion purchases are expected to roughly match last year’s total of over 650 tons.

Also on rt.com One region alone in Russia mines $1.9 BILLION-worth of gold in less than a year

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies