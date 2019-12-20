Russian tech giant Rambler & Amazon’s Twitch resolve copyright dispute

Rambler Group has dropped legal action against the Twitch streaming service over illegal broadcasts of English Premier League (EPL) matches.

A Moscow judge announced the decision “to terminate the administrative proceedings” at the request of the plaintiff, according to a TASS correspondent at the court.

The Russian web portal confirmed that the agreement with Twitch to resolve the dispute over illegal broadcasting of EPL football games does not imply monetary compensation. Rambler was suing Twitch for $3 billion for allowing pirated broadcasts on its platform.

Also on rt.com Russian tech giant Rambler sues Twitch for record $3 billion over pirated broadcasts of English Premier League football

“The parties to the dispute have agreed to negotiate an out-of-court settlement over Rambler’s claims,” the Russian company announced on Friday.“We hope that together with Twitch we will be able to offer users new forms of broadcasts of English Premier League matches in the future…” said Mikhail Gershkovich, head of sports projects at Rambler Group.

The court had earlier ordered a temporary suspension of EPL streams on Twitch, following Rambler Group’s copyright lawsuit. The Russian company has the exclusive rights to broadcast English football matches in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section