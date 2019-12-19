If Washington wants to help Ukraine, it should give Kiev money – Putin

The United States does not provide real support to Ukraine, only promising guarantees for possible loans, which is not real money, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If they wanted to help, it would be better if they gave money,” the Russian president suggested during his annual press conference on Thursday.

Putin’s words come as the US Senate approved a $738 billion defense budget this week, which includes funds to “counteract Russia” in different spheres, as well as sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, and military assistance to Ukraine.

“They practically never give money – they only give guarantees for possible loans, and this is not real money. There is no real support, and the IMF, which is ruled by the US, requires that all discounts on energy resources, including gas, be canceled,” said Putin. As a result, Ukraine’s citizens will see more gas price hikes, he added.

“They accuse us of something in relation to Ukraine. They claim they want to help. But what do they want us to do? Help Ukraine replenish its budget at Russia's expense? Give them money yourself, give good loans at good rates for a long period,” the Russian president suggested.

