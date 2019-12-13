 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stocks surge even HIGHER after ‘Phase One’ deal with China news

13 Dec, 2019 22:11
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid
American markets have been rallying to record highs following the announcement of a preliminary agreement with Beijing to resolve a year-long trade row that saw tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods imposed by both sides.

NASDAQ closed 0.2 percent ahead on Friday, building on the previous day’s gains of 0.73 percent, while the S&P 500 performed similarly, retaining Thursday’s 0.86 percent jump and gaining slightly again – both remaining at all-time closing highs of 8,734 and 3,168, respectively. The DOW, meanwhile, saw less growth than Thursday’s 220-point leap, but nonetheless closed over 3 points ahead.

The phase one trade deal with Beijing, announced on Friday, will halt a scheduled US tariff hike that was set to take effect later this week, and will see Washington scale back existing levies on certain goods in phases. In return, China agreed to increase its purchases of US agricultural products up to $50 billion.

