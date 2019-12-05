 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US-China trade talks are a ‘shadow boxing game that isn’t real,’ Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust

5 Dec, 2019 10:45
Get short URL
US-China trade talks are a ‘shadow boxing game that isn’t real,’ Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust
© Global Look Press / Oleksiy Maksymenko
Nothing fundamental in the US-China trade spat is going to change in the near future, according to Richard Wolff of the Economic Update.

He talks to RT’s Boom Bust, saying: “What we’re left with is little details here or there… Each side will claim that they stuck to their guns and they did really well, that’s for their domestic political support but we are watching a shadow boxing game here that isn’t real.”

The stock market is the “stuff that nobody cares about,” according to Professor Wolff. President Trump is busy playing a political game, he says, adding that the US leader is trying to get re-elected and to keep attention on himself “where he can posture as the savior of the American economy and fighting the Chinese.”

All of that drama is positive for him, Wolff says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies