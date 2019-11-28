 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron says he did not accept moratorium offered by Russia on short & medium range missiles in Europe
HomeBusiness News

US headed for ‘economic disaster’ worse than in 2008, Peter Schiff tells Boom Bust

28 Nov, 2019 11:02
Get short URL
US headed for ‘economic disaster’ worse than in 2008, Peter Schiff tells Boom Bust
© Pixabay.com
US President Donald Trump said a deal between Washington and Beijing is more likely, following a phone call between the negotiators of both countries on Tuesday.

RT’s Boom Bust brings in Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital to talk about the possibility of reaching a preliminary deal in a trade war that has dragged on for 16 months.

“I don’t think that Trump is trying to make a deal,” the veteran broker says, explaining that “Trump just wants the stock market to go up.”

As long as the stock market is going up “he couldn’t care less about a deal with China,” Schiff continues, suggesting that “if the stock market started to tank he might feel some type of pressure to actually deliver a deal…”

Schiff points out that the money-printing will continue “as far as I could see, and that’s what is driving stocks and will continue driving stocks until something causes that to change.”

And “that something is going to happen because the US is headed for a worse economic disaster than the one we had in 2008,” says the economist.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies