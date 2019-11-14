US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is a BLACK HOLE that will swallow up everyone – RT’s Keiser Report

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now has a massive cash pile of $128 billion after the company reported a 14 percent jump in profit. This is essentially "dead cash" because it is not invested into the economy, says Max Keiser.

The Keiser Report digs into the issue where the US Federal Reserve is “printing so much money so fast” that some don’t even know how to spend it.

“This is the endgame of this wealth inequality,” says Stacy Herbert.

She explains that at the bottom there is a black hole, with “people running faster and faster just to stay in place and the debt keeps on catching up with them.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the balance sheet, “they are earning so much money that they can’t possibly spend it.” Berkshire Hathaway can’t spend its money and is just sitting there doing nothing, she points out.

“Warren Buffett is bored,” adds Max Keiser, adding that the businessman and others in similar positions are doing nothing but waiting for everyone else to go bankrupt.

